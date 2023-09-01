Konami Reveals TGS 2023 Lineup and Schedule - News

Konami has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, as well as opening its TGS 2023 website.

Konami at TGS 2023 will be showcasing Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Super Bomberman R 2, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and more.

Read the details below:

Lineup:

Konami Titles

CYGNI: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

(PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream

(PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – Stage, Live Stream

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

(Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroad, (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream

(iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

(PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream

Partner Titles

3goo UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5) – Playable

Beep Japan Radirgy 2 (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Live Stream, Stage

Bushiroad Games MACROSS Shooting Insight (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable

Cosmo Machia TriggerHeart EXELICA (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

D.H Inc. Get Me Out, Please (Switch)

Falcom Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

ININ Games Air Twister (PS5, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Live Stream

Mebius Steel Empire (Switch) – Playable Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable

NetEase Games / Quantic Dream Under the Waves (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable

Oizumi Amuzio DriftCE (PS5, PS4) – Playable Gravity Circuit (PS5, Switch) – Playable Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – Playable

PiXEL Wing of the Asteria (Switch) – Playable

Sabotage Studio Sea of Stars (Switch) – PLayable

Silver Star Japan Rasen Reijou Spiral Ojosama Chohatsu no Makina (Switch)

SUNSOFT Ikki Unite (Switch, PC) – Playable Shanghai Legend (Switch) – Playable Ufouria: The Saga 2 (Switch, PC) – Playable



Schedule:

September 21

12:00 to 12:35 – TriggerHeart EXELICA Revival Report Event – Featuring Shiho Kawaragi (Exelica voice actor), Teruhiko Nagaki (Cosmo Machia development director), and Kazunobu Mori (Cosmo Machia president).

– Featuring Shiho Kawaragi (Exelica voice actor), Teruhiko Nagaki (Cosmo Machia development director), and Kazunobu Mori (Cosmo Machia president). 14:00 to 15:15 – WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros – A WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros exhibition match. Plus announcements regarding esports tournaments in the future.

September 22

11:00 to 11:40 – Yu Suzuki Talk Show – A talk show hosted by legendary game creator Yu Suzuki about his newest title Air Twister. Featuring Yu Suzuki and Esra Krabbe.

– A talk show hosted by legendary game creator Yu Suzuki about his newest title Air Twister. Featuring Yu Suzuki and Esra Krabbe. 13:00 to 13:30 – Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – The announcement of three newly selected VTuber recruits.

– The announcement of three newly selected VTuber recruits. 14:30 to 15:15 – Radirgy 2 Special Stage – Development stories, voice actor audition status and cast announcement, music DJ playtime, and a giveaway. Featuring host DEKAMI CHAN, Masubuchi Yoshito (RS34 president), Mitsuru Maruyama (Beep Japan producer), Daisuke Nagata (RS34 composer), and voice actors Yuka Fujita, Runacchi Hoshi, Reika Wakasugi, and Kaede Horikawa.

– Development stories, voice actor audition status and cast announcement, music DJ playtime, and a giveaway. Featuring host DEKAMI CHAN, Masubuchi Yoshito (RS34 president), Mitsuru Maruyama (Beep Japan producer), Daisuke Nagata (RS34 composer), and voice actors Yuka Fujita, Runacchi Hoshi, Reika Wakasugi, and Kaede Horikawa. 16:00 to 16:30 – CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Stage at Tokyo Game Show 2023 – Featuring KeelWorks CEO and founder Meher Kalenderian.

September 23

11:00 to 11:30 – Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – The announcement of three newly selected VTuber recruits.

– The announcement of three newly selected VTuber recruits. 12:30 to 13:30 – Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Special Stage – Guests who love to play Momotaro Dentetsu talk about what’s new and amazing in Momotaro Dentetsu World.

– Guests who love to play Momotaro Dentetsu talk about what’s new and amazing in Momotaro Dentetsu World. 16:00 to 16:45 – Falcom jdk Band Special Concert – Day one of a two-day special concert by Falcom jdk Band to commemorate the release of the latest entry in the Ys series, Ys X: Nordics.

September 24

11:00 to 11:30 – Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office “my dear. production” 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage – The announcement of three newly selected VTuber recruits.

– The announcement of three newly selected VTuber recruits. 16:00 to 16:45 – Falcom jdk Band Special Concert – Day two of a two-day special concert by Falcom jdk Band to commemorate the release of the latest entry in the Ys series, Ys X: Nordics.

