Todd Howard Wants The Elder Scrolls VI to be the 'Ultimate Fantasy-World Simulator'

posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda's Todd Howard speaking with GQ gave an update on The Elder Scrolls VI, the next game his team will be working on after Starfield.

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced at E3 2018 and it looks like the game won't be launching for another five years.

Howard was asked if he regrets announcing the game so early and he replied, "I have asked myself that a lot. I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually."

When asked what he wants to achieve with The Elder Scrolls VI he said he wants the game "to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator. And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed."

The next game from Bethesda, Starfield, launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6. Early access begins on September 1 for those who purchase the Premium Edition or Premium Upgrade of the game.

