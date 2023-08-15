Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be Priced at $70 - News

Activision earlier this month announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and is set to fully unveil the game this Thursday, August 17.

Activision has confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a premium release and will be priced at $70.

"As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release," said an Activision spokesperson speaking with Twitter user CharlieIntel. "It will be price accordingly at $70 USD."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch on November 10.

