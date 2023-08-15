By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be Priced at $70

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 687 Views

Activision earlier this month announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and is set to fully unveil the game this Thursday, August 17.

Activision has confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a premium release and will be priced at $70.

"As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release," said an Activision spokesperson speaking with Twitter user CharlieIntel. "It will be price accordingly at $70 USD."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch on November 10.

9 Comments
smroadkill15 (2 hours ago)

Not surprising in the slightest. Hopefully there is enough new content to warrant the price.

Wman1996 (3 hours ago)

Isn't MW2 from last year $70? This is hardly surprising.

rapsuperstar31 (3 hours ago)

Come on Bobby, you are about to be 409 million dollars richer, give us one more game at $60.

The Fury (3 hours ago)

"Also, remember to buy the battle pass and get as many microtransactions as you can, it's all quality stuff."

Qwark The Fury (3 hours ago)

They gotta make money somehow, especially if they lose a chunk of Xbox, PS5 and PC money, because the game will be on gamepass and some people own multiple platforms.

2zosteven (2 hours ago)

In 1996, N64 Mortal Kombat Trilogy released at $75. Adjusting for inflation, that would be $140 today.

rapsuperstar31 2zosteven (1 hour ago)

MK Trilogy was a lot cheaper on the PS1, the cost of cartridges were a big reason for the higher prices of the N64. MK Trilogy didn't have micro transactions, and charge you $20 to get 4 additional characters. Packaging cost a lot back than as well, especially when compared to digital games today, every game came with manuals A $50 N64 game was giving developers around $6-$7 in profit where a $50 PS1 game was giving developers around $27 in profit.

JackHandy 2zosteven (1 hour ago)

Pretty sure I was paying $40.00 for new PS1 games in 1999. That would be about $70.00 now, so yeah, prices are on point still.

