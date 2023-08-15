Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be Priced at $70 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 687 Views
Activision earlier this month announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and is set to fully unveil the game this Thursday, August 17.
Activision has confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a premium release and will be priced at $70.
"As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release," said an Activision spokesperson speaking with Twitter user CharlieIntel. "It will be price accordingly at $70 USD."
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch on November 10.
Activision has confirmed that Modern Warfare III is a full premium release and will be priced at $70. There is no upgrade price, and it’s not an expansion.— CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 13, 2023
Not surprising in the slightest. Hopefully there is enough new content to warrant the price.
Come on Bobby, you are about to be 409 million dollars richer, give us one more game at $60.
"Also, remember to buy the battle pass and get as many microtransactions as you can, it's all quality stuff."
In 1996, N64 Mortal Kombat Trilogy released at $75. Adjusting for inflation, that would be $140 today.
MK Trilogy was a lot cheaper on the PS1, the cost of cartridges were a big reason for the higher prices of the N64. MK Trilogy didn't have micro transactions, and charge you $20 to get 4 additional characters. Packaging cost a lot back than as well, especially when compared to digital games today, every game came with manuals A $50 N64 game was giving developers around $6-$7 in profit where a $50 PS1 game was giving developers around $27 in profit.