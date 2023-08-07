Activision Announces Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - News

/ 1,247 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Activision has announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. It will launch on November 10.

The platforms for the game were not revealed, however, it will likely release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This is due to last year's entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, releasing on those platforms.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles