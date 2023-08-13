Pokemon Company Discussing on How to Ensure Quality With Regular Releases - News

The Pokemon Company Chief Operating Officer Takato Utsunomiya at the Pokemon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan said they are "having conversations" on how to ensure quality with future Pokémon games, while also keeping the regular release schedule.

"I think in general, if you look at the past, the path we’ve taken up until now has been this constant release, always regularly releasing products on a fairly fixed kind of a cadence, you might say," said Utsunomiya. "Always having these products able to be introduced and new experiences for our customers, and that’s how we’ve operated up until now.

"I think we’re still operating in that way, but there’s more and more conversations, as the development environments change, about how we can continue to do this, while making sure that we’re ensuring really quality products are also being introduced."

While last year's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold well the game had performance issues and glitches that have yet to be fixed. Game Freak, the developer the mainline Pokémon games, have released a new entry only almost every with only seven of the last 27 years not seeing a mainline release.

