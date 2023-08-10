PS5 System Update Out Now - Improves System Performance - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 23.01-07.61.00 - for the PlayStation 5. The system software update improves performance of the PS5.

Sony is currently running a PS5 system update beta that adds new accessibility features, Dolby Atmos support, social feature enhancements, new ease-of-use features, and support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs. No word yet on when this update will roll out for all PS5 users.

Check out the patch notes below:

Version: 23.01-07.61.00

This system software update improves system performance.

