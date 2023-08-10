PS5 Sales Climbed Another 59% Last Week in the UK Due to Temporary Price Cut - News

/ 480 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sales for the PlayStation 5 increased 75 percent in the final week of July, while revenue jumped 64 percent. This is due to Sony temporary cutting the price of the PS5 in the UK from £479.99 to £399.99 until August 10.

GamesIndustry reporting GfK data revealed sales of the PS5 in the first week of August increased another 59 percent compared to the previous week, while revenue jumped 51 percent. This was the biggest week of PS5 sales in the UK for 2023.

The standard PS5 model is up 511 percent compared to the week before the price promotions started. The standard PS5 model accounted for 92 percent of all PS5 consoles sold last week.

Sales for the PS5 in the UK through the first week of August are up 73 percent year-over-year and account for 47 percent of all home console sales. Last year the PS5 accounted for 31 percent of the market at this point.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles