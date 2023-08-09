Avowed Was Originally Multiplayer to Try to Sell to Publishers Before Microsoft Acquisition - News

Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed is set to be one of the biggest exclusives on Xbox consoles next year. The studio speaking in its 20th anniversary documentary revealed the game was originally planned to be multiplayer as a way to sell to publishers, however, this change once the studio was acquired by Microsoft.

"When I look back at 20 years, there's decisions that of mine that I feel really good about, and there’s decisions that I feel not so good about," said Obsidian studio head Feargus Urquhart.

"One of the things where I really pushed was that Avowed was going to be multiplayer. And I kept on that for a long time. And I think in the end, not I think, I know, in the end it was the wrong decision to keep on pushing on it."

The reason for the push for multiplayer was the thought it would be more "interesting" to publishers. However, now that the studio is part of Xbox Game Studios they pivoted to what they are best at, which is single-player games

"Why I had done it was when we were still independent and we were selling it it was a more interesting game to publishers," said Urquhart. "And when you’re asking for 50, 60, 70, 80 million you got to have something interesting to talk about and multiplayer made it interesting. It was sort of this idea of it's almost like the peanut butter and chocolate putting it together and like wow it must be something that's good."

Head of development Justin Britch added, "We were too focused on co-op and we were too focused on changing the way our pipelines work and the way that we write conversations and the way we do quests and everything else.

"After working on it for a little bit, we realized that we weren’t focused on the things that we’re best at. And so we made a pivot on the game basically, to refocus really and make sure that it was, at the end of the day, an Obsidian game and not something different."

Avowed will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Game Pass in 2024.

