Ubisoft is Confident Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Grow Over a Number of Years - News

Ubisoft Milan, the developer for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, isn't worried about the reports the game had a disappointing launch as the game is expected to sell over a number of years.

"The first Mario + Rabbids had more than 10 million players," said Mario + Rabbids series producer Cristina Nava in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle. "Even though it’s Mario, it’s also a genre game: turn-based tactical adventure. So we cannot expect to sell high numbers at the very beginning, because a game like that is a slow burner.

"Even if at the beginning it seemed like Sparks of Hope didn’t meet expectations, we are confident that over a number of years it will grow. Because it’s been received, by both the press and the public, very, very well. It’s just a matter of giving it time, with word of mouth etc."

Nava added, "It’s more accessible than the first game, because we introduced real-time combat, so for less experienced players we take them by the hand and guide them. So I am sure, and have already witnessed that, the word of mouth will grow.

"We’re not worried on our side, because we know that we achieved what we wanted with this sequel. On our side, we’re not worried and we’re satisfied with what we did."

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope released for the Nintendo Switch in October 2022.

