Baldur's Gate 3 Launch Was 'Way, Way Beyond' What the Devs Expected

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 released last week and quickly became a huge success with it topping out at 814,666 concurrent players on Steam over the weekend. This is enough to make the game the ninth highest number of concurrent players in the history of Steam.

Larian Studios CEO and Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke in an interview with PC Gamer said the launch numbers for the game were "way beyond" what the team had expected.

"This was not in the books at all," said Vincke. "This was way, way beyond what we expected. There's also no precedent for it, for our type of game to have that many people playing concurrently.

"Everybody here is very happy. You see a lot of smiling faces. At the same time, a lot of focus. We have reports coming in from people having issues, so we're focused on fixing those issues, that's very much on everyone's minds."

Vincke added, "We've seen that in the past, other games were very successful in early access and then on the day of release they didn't sell much more because they saturated already. That was my biggest fear, that that had happened. It was a thing I worried about, because it is Dungeons & Dragons and a more complex ruleset, so getting people on-boarded is not the easiest thing in the universe. That was one thing where I said if there's a risk, that's it, people saying 'I'm not doing this Dungeons & Dragons stuff.'"

Baldur's Gate 3 released on PC via Steam and GOG on August 3. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6. It is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S, however, there is no release date yet for the Xbox version.

