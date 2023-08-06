Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios in a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 revealed Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik will all be playable fighters, and Sareena will be a Kameo Fighter.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the three fighters below:

All three characters, which each hail from different realms, are showcased in a new trailer, entitled The Banished, complete with first look at gameplay and story elements.

Reptile, also known as Syzoth, is a reptiloid slave and shapeshifter from the fringes of Outworld with the ability to spew a powerful acid-like substance at opponents. Ashrah is a Netherrealm demon who has abandoned her evil-ridden ideologies and now fights with an enchanted Kriss dagger in her quest to find absolution. And Havik is an anarchist rebel from the oppressive realm of Seido, intent on taking down his world’s regime while leveraging a unique limb-tearing fighting style.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles