Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Arrives November 30 - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Cygames and developer Arc System Works announced Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on November 30.

The Standard Edition is priced at $49.99 and the Deluxe Edition is priced at $74.99. Pre-orders on the PlayStation Store will open on August 7.

A free version of the game will be available that includes four playable characters, the first part of the story, and online play and lobby access. Some features will also be limited.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising releases worldwide on November 30, 2023!

