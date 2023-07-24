Sand Land Gets 12 Minutes of Gameplay - News

IGN has released a 12 minute long video showcasing gameplay of the upcoming game Sand Land, which is being published by Bandai Namco and developed by ILCA.

Sand Land is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the gameplay video below:

Read details on the game below:

Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage.

Play as and watch the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao, and demon Thief set off on an adventure in search of a Legendary Spring hidden in the desert.

Introducing himself as a “super evil fiend”, Beelzebub has a pure heart like a little boy but has superhuman strength and telepathic abilities.

Rao, a small-town sheriff, seeks the aid of demons to save all of Sand Land from the water shortage.

Thief, a wise old demon with thieving abilities also accompanies Beelzebub and Rao on their adventure.

Playing as Beelzebub, players will be able to explore a vast world accompanied by his unlikely group of demons and humans.

Whether roaming in various vehicles, or traveling by foot, players will encounter dangers as well as helpful characters they meet in the vast desert while uncovering SAND LAND’s many secrets. Vehicular and character combat is a big part of the action in the game.

Players will have access to a variety of vehicles that they can customize and equip with loadouts to traverse the desert, overcome obstacles, and take on a diverse assortment of mighty foes.

SAND LAND is a popular manga created in 2000 by Akira Toriyama, the author of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump, that has gained worldwide popularity since its publishing.

In a desert world where demons and humans suffer from extreme water shortages, Beelzebub, the Fiend Prince, and Rao, a small-town sheriff, form a tag team and set off on an adventure in search of a hidden water source.

