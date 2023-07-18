The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box, Origination, and More Rated in South Africa - News

/ 475 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Film and Publication Board of South Africa has rated multiple games in April and May of this year that have just been published.

The list of games rated includes The Borderlands Compilation: Pandora’s Box for consoles and PC, and Origination, which was trademarked by Bandai Namco in November 2021.

Other games of note that have been rated includes LEGO 2K Goooal!, and Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster. LEGO 2K Goooal! was rated in South Korea last month.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles