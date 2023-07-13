PlayStation's Horizon Series to Continue for a 'Very Long Time' - News

/ 104 Views

by, posted 19 minutes ago

Guerrilla Games Studio Director Jan Bart van Beek speaking during the game developer conference Develop:Brighton said there are around 16 plans for the future of the Horizon series.

"We're going to be continuing it for a very long while," he said. "As people probably already know, we're also going to be working on a multiplayer game. [That's] a massive shift for the studio, almost on the same level as doing the first Horizon."

He added, "Building this all out to a multiplayer experience is a whole new challenge for the studio."

There are currently two entries in the Horizon series - Horizon Zero Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and for PC in August 2020, while Horizon Forbidden West released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in February 2022.

Thanks, IGN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles