The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Debuts on the Canadian Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for May 2023, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II dropped from first to second place. Dead Space (2023), NHL 23, and FIFA 23 remained in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to second place, while Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dropped two spots to third place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II remained in fourth place and FIFA 23 is up from eighth to fifth place.

MLB The Show 23 dropped two spots to seventh place and Resident Evil 4 remake fell from second to 10th place.

Far Cry 6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and NHL 23 all re-entered the top 10 in sixth, eighth, and ninth places, respectively.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for May 2023:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Far Cry 6 MLB The Show 23^ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* NHL 23 Resident Evil 4

*Digital sales not included

^Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

