Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass Price to Increase in Most Markets

Microsoft is increasing the price of the Xbox Series X and Xbox game Pass in most markets, as reported by The Verge.

The price of the Xbox Series X will remain unchanged in US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia, while Xbox Game Pass price will remain the same in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia. There will be no price hike on the Xbox Series S in any market.

The Xbox Series X price increase is mainly inline with the price hike Sony did for the PlayStation 5 last year. The Xbox Series X price will increase to £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 in most of Europe, $649.99 CAD in Canada, and $799.99 AUD in Australia starting on August 1.

Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will see a price increase starting July 6. Xbox Game Pass for Console will increase from $9.99 a month to $10.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $14.99 a month to $16.99 a month.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers with recurring payments won't see the price increase until August 13 or September 13 in Germany. New Game Pass subscribers will see the price increase on July 6. If you are subscribed with a yearly code, the new price won't happen until it is time to renew.

This is the first time Microsoft is increasing the price of Xbox Game Pass, which launched in 2017.

"We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market," said Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, in a statement sent to The Verge.

Perez added, "These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions."

