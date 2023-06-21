Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass Price to Increase in Most Markets - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,038 Views
Microsoft is increasing the price of the Xbox Series X and Xbox game Pass in most markets, as reported by The Verge.
The price of the Xbox Series X will remain unchanged in US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia, while Xbox Game Pass price will remain the same in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia. There will be no price hike on the Xbox Series S in any market.
The Xbox Series X price increase is mainly inline with the price hike Sony did for the PlayStation 5 last year. The Xbox Series X price will increase to £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 in most of Europe, $649.99 CAD in Canada, and $799.99 AUD in Australia starting on August 1.
Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will see a price increase starting July 6. Xbox Game Pass for Console will increase from $9.99 a month to $10.99 a month, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $14.99 a month to $16.99 a month.
Xbox Game Pass subscribers with recurring payments won't see the price increase until August 13 or September 13 in Germany. New Game Pass subscribers will see the price increase on July 6. If you are subscribed with a yearly code, the new price won't happen until it is time to renew.
This is the first time Microsoft is increasing the price of Xbox Game Pass, which launched in 2017.
"We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market," said Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, in a statement sent to The Verge.
Perez added, "These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions."
When their end goal is achieved imagine what will they do .
End goal is to eliminate playstation, exposed by stephen tottilo.
This entire new console generation seems to just be going backwards in so many ways. Nintendo was making a profit on the Switch since day one, so they haven't needed to raise the price of the Switch, or for that matter, lower the price AT ALL over 6 years into the Switch's life cycle lol.
Console price is one thing, but Xbox can't raise the price of GP too much before they start losing subscribers. It's not a huge raise now, but those little by little increases will get many to start doubting if the cost is worth it over time.
Unfortunately this is how subscription price increases start, one dollar at a time. I will not be surprised if they raise it by another dollar next year.
Microsoft is so dead, and this is coming from a formerly huge fan of the company. They can't do anything right.
Nobody was buying it before, and they massively raised the price in Canada even more? Dead. The Series S Black announcement was crazy toneless and deaf. They also raised the Game Pass price BEFORE anyone got any of the games announced 3 years ago for the console. Not one next gen came out of any quality, was hoping for Starfield, but now I won't play it on Xbox.
Compare Microsoft's joyless commitment to gaming compared to Nintendo today. I sold my Series X and I don't regret it.
At this point we have Sony for decent hardware and Nintendo for fun family games, and Microsoft has no place.
I Guess MS concluded such a small price diff had very little to no effect on consumer behaviors in this market. This is the same behavior AMD has been taking for years (since after the RX5xx gen), they stopped fighting on price. This is unfortunate.
For GamePass, this was foreseen, I already told so in the past and made the calculation. this $1/2 raise does not equate to compounded inflation since the 2017 introduction. (even if we assume a low 2% inflation (9.99*1.02^6 = 11.25))
Yeah, well, the service was never going to be cheap forever anyway. Even for a juggernaut like MS, a "profitable" service is not enough when it can be "hugely profitable". I totally expect others to follow suit, MS isn't the only guilty player in the game.
The bigger story here is that continues to be mainly driven by price gouging by profitable massive corporations, it's a win win situation for said corporations and the governments that continue to blame higher wages and stimulus checks for our collective predicament, it's never the fault of wealthy, it's you, peasants, no more raises or stimulus checks, now get back to work!
Not a fan of this decision at all. X will probably keep selling out quickly regardless as demand for it still far exceeds supply. But that Gamepass price increase doesn't feel right at all. Sure it's only $1 a month higher, but that is how it started for Netflix too, until 2014 Netflix was $8 a month for the standard sub, then they raised it to $9 in May 2014. Now they have managed to raise the price for the standard sub all the way up to $15.49 per month, doing it in small $1 or $2 increments each time. They have managed to nearly double the price of their standard sub in a decade by drip feeding the increases to us, and I definitely worry that Xbox will attempt to do that here as well.
I'm not sure demand exceeding supply applies much outside the US. With a quick search I was able to find it in stock online in many european countries. Honestly I think this is a dreadful decision in regards to console sales, the slighly lower price made it a bit more competetive in PS dominated markets and even with that it hasn't been doing too hot this year, now it's hard to see how it will improve. Also seems like bad timing with Starfield around the corner, anyone who knows the price has been lower will be at least a little hesitant to pick up a system now.
I would say even here in the U.S. demand is not exceeding supply. It is not too difficult to find a Series X in my area (I live in the east coast), and no I'm not saying that as a put down on the system.
I don’t like the game pass price rise, but it’s understandable.
The positives are that it’s not that much a rise, it’s still easily the best deal in gaming, & it’s not a coincidence that when big 1st party games ( like Starfield ) will start appearing on GP, the new price rise will take effect.