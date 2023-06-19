Hideo Kojima is 'Deeply Involved' in the Death Stranding Movie - News

Kojima Productions and Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios in December of last year announced a partnership to develop and produce a movie based on the video game Death Stranding.

Hideo Kojima via Twitter said he will be "deeply involved" with the upcoming movie. He will be producing, supervising, working on the plot, and more.

"Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in producing, supervising, plotting, look, design and content of the film adaptation of Death Stranding, just not in charge of directing," said Kojima.

Hammerstone Studios will finance the movie, while Kojima and Lebovici will be producers on the film. Kojima Productions US and Allan Ungar will serve as executive producers.

