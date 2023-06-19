Final Fantasy XVI to Get Day One Update, Nearly Launched on 2 Discs - News

Square Enix announced it will release day one update for Final Fantasy XVI, despite having previously stated the game would not have one.

The day one update will fix a control flag issue which can make progress impossible under very specific circumstances and an issue that caused the game to closed unexpectedly. It will also optimize performance in several areas and fix some minor text issues.

Producer Naoki Yoshida also revealed Final Fantasy XVI was initially planned to ship on two discs, but about six months ago the team was able to fit the entire game on a single disc. This follows the announcement earlier this month Final Fantasy VII Rebirth would ship on two discs.

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for PlayStation 5 on June 22.

