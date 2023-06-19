Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Delayed to 2024 - News

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer A44 Games announced the action RPG, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, has been delayed from 2023 to 2024. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

"We want to update our fans on the development of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn," reads the update from the developer. "To make Flintlock the absolute best experience it can be at launch, we have made the decision to move the game’s release to 2024.

"We’ve been hard at work crafting a unique and deeply detailed open world brimming with thrilling fights, rewarding exploration and a true sense of discovery.

"It’s important to our whole team that Flintlock is a special experience, and we owe it to ourselves and to all of you who have been following the game since we announced to make it the most impressive and unforgettable game it can be.

Your ongoing and unwavering support has been incredible. Each of us at A44 Games are humbled and inspired by your excitement for what we are creating and we truly appreciate your patience. We have a lot of exciting things to show you and we’ll have updates for you soon."

