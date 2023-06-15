Microsoft No Longer Developing Games for Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 56 minutes ago / 302 Views
The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty in an interview with Axios that first-party Xbox developers are no longer developing games for the Xbox One.
No internal teams are working on games for older generation consoles outside of support of games like Minecraft, according to booty.
"We've moved on to Gen 9," said Booty.
Xbox Series X|S games are playable on the Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
"That's how we're going to maintain support," said Booty on how Xbox One owners can play Xbox Series X|S games.
Booty has also recently stated the gaming industry and fans need to realize big-budget games no longer take two or three years to make and now take four to six years.
"I think that the industry and the fans were a little behind the curve on sort of a reset to understand that games aren't two or three years anymore," said Booty at the time. "They're four and five and six year."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.
End of an era. What a ride from Microsoft promising at least a year of support for Xbox One after the launch of Series X|S (they said two years, but said it a year before launch, and the statement was with immediate effect), to Sony believing in generations, to Sony back-tracking and making almost everything cross-platform, to today where cross-platform support is likely going to persist on Sony longer than on Xbox.
Sony informed GoW:R was the last major game to have crossgen release, HFW DLC is PS5 only. So they "moved on" a little earlier than Xbox at least formally, although I don't know what was the last big game Xbox launched on X1.
The last big first-party game on Xbox to have Xbox One support was Halo Infinite (and Forza Horizon 5 a few weeks before that), so late 2021. So Microsoft sunset support for big games earlier than Sony. I'm not counting the new Minecraft as it's A) a small game and B) even runs on the Switch. They could probably get it running on the Xbox 360 if they really wanted to. :P
When did they develop games for the xbox one in the first place. Wha wha wha...
Ill get my coat!!
how is this news? I thought Halo Infinite was the last Xbox One game from first party. Everything after it didn't come to Xbox One. Minecraft Dungeons maybe, but that could run on a potato.
I’d have to check and not that anyone cares but Redfall doesn’t run on Xbox One?
There have been several first-party games that have released on Xbox One since Halo Infinite. You had As Dusk Falls (Xbox published) Grounded, Pentiment, Goldeneye (if you want to count that) Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, and Minecraft Legends.
Age of Empires 4 is also coming to console this year, but it's unclear if it's also coming to Xbox One.
But like you mentioned, none of these games are that demanding lol