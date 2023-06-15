Microsoft No Longer Developing Games for Xbox One - News

The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty in an interview with Axios that first-party Xbox developers are no longer developing games for the Xbox One.

No internal teams are working on games for older generation consoles outside of support of games like Minecraft, according to booty.

"We've moved on to Gen 9," said Booty.

Xbox Series X|S games are playable on the Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

"That's how we're going to maintain support," said Booty on how Xbox One owners can play Xbox Series X|S games.

Booty has also recently stated the gaming industry and fans need to realize big-budget games no longer take two or three years to make and now take four to six years.

"I think that the industry and the fans were a little behind the curve on sort of a reset to understand that games aren't two or three years anymore," said Booty at the time. "They're four and five and six year."

