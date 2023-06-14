Embracer to 'Exploit The Lord of the Rings' and Turn It 'Into One of the Biggest Gaming Franchises' - News

/ 103 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Embracer Group this week announced the company will be undergoing a restructure, which will see some studios shutting down and some games getting cancelled.

Interim COO Matthew Karch in a press conference revealed the plans to exploit The Lord of the Rings IP, which the company acquired the rights to in August 2022.

"I have a high degree of confidence that this entire process is going to easily translate into better product selection that’s more profitable and that gives us a greater opportunity for growth in the future, and that helps to leverage the IP that we own within our organisation," said Karch via VideoGamesChronicle.

"I mean, we own Lord of the Rings, and we know we need to be exploiting Lord of the Rings in a very significant fashion and turning that into one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, and that’s obviously something we’re going to be doing.

"And so that’s a much better use of resources than some of the other projects that some of our teams have been working on. So, working together we have those opportunities and we’re super excited to see that put to work relatively quickly."

Embracer Group in August 2022 specifically acquired Middle-earth Enterprises and the IP rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien in regards to motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks, and stage productions.

The deal included the matching rights for other Middle-earth related literary works authorized by the Tolkien Estate and HarperCollins, which have not been explored yet.

Embracer at the time said the deal will give them "significant growth opportunities within PC, consoles, mobile, and tabletop games."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles