Persona 3 Reload Also Headed to PS5 and PS4, Persona 5 Tactica Headed to PS5, PS4, and Switch

ATLUS during the Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct announced Persona 3 Reload for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass, as well as Persona 5 Tactica for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store.

It has now been confirmed Persona 3 Reload will also launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, while Persona 5 Tactica will also launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

