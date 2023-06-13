Diablo IV Earns Over $666 Million in 5 Days - News

Blizzard Entertainment last week announced Diablo IV was the fastest-selling game of all time in the company's history, with pre-launch unit sales on PC and consoles. The company has now revealed the game has earned over $666 million in the five days since its June 6 launch.

The $666 million figure is more than the worldwide box office of all horror films released in 2023 combined. If the game was a movie it would have had the biggest launch week of 2023.

With over 276 million hours spent in #DiabloIV already, it’s been one Hell of a launch.



This is only the beginning 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D1OCWZ8BrZ — Diablo (@Diablo) June 12, 2023

Here are the first week of Diablo IV by the numbers:

276 billion total monsters killed since launch

317 million player deaths (...time to git gud)

276 million total hours played since early access (that’s more than 30,000 years, or enough time to watch everything on YouTube with 13,500 years to spare)

More 166 million player parties created (party on!)

5.8 million total deaths served by The Butcher

430,000 players killed in PvP battle

No. 1 on Twitch from early access on June 1 through June 9, breaking previous Blizzard records for hours streamed and watched over a similar period

Diablo IV is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

