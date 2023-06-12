Dragon's Dogma 2 Gets New Details and Gameplay Footage - News

/ 314 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom during the Capcom Showcase 2023 released new gameplay and details for the action RPG, Dragon’s Dogma 2.

View the full presentation on the game below:

Read new details on the game below:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno joined the Capcom Showcase to provide a deeper look at combat, Pawns, and gameplay systems for the hotly anticipated action RPG. The vocations players choose shape whether they tackle foes with swords at their side or magick incantations, and varied elements such as terrain and enemies create dynamic combat scenarios throughout the game. AI-controlled Pawns return from the original Dragon’s Dogma and accompany players throughout their journey to form a party of up to four characters. In addition to customizing their Arisen, players can also personalize their main Pawn, who can in turn be recruited by other players’ Arisen to borrow their skills and knowledge. What Pawns learn through these experiences will be reflected in their behavior, making them worthy player companions.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 harnesses the power of the RE ENGINE to create a world map about four times the size of the original Dragon’s Dogma that is densely populated with enemies, events, and locations rendered with the latest graphical technology. The environment is complemented by immersive physics and character AI that brings Pawns, monsters, and NPCs to life. Pawns organically guide players to new locations, dynamically cooperate during battle, and even react to special moments such as celebrating narrow victories with high-fives. Monsters new and old encourage players to devise numerous strategies to succeed in combat, or even avoid it all together. NPCs, such as the bow-wielding Ulrika who has a deep connection to the Arisen, or the high priestess of the beastren Nadinia, will form intricate relationships with the Arisen that set the stage for nuanced story moments.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles