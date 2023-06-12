Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Also Headed to PS5 and Switch - News

Capcom at the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday announced Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. The game has now been confirmed to also been in development for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a brand new title which upholds Capcom’s legacy of original and innovative works. This labor of love follows in the tradition of truly unique titles such as Okami and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

Explore an incredible world in which traditional Japanese aesthetics are brought to stunning life by the power of RE Engine. Enjoy a unique gameplay experience blending action and strategy. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man.

Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man, as the villagers fight to cleanse the holy mountain on which they live. Foul creatures called the Seethe have besieged the mountain, drawn to the defilement that has spread throughout the villages. To purify the land and seal away the Seethe, the Spirit Stone Maiden must perform a rite of cleansing—but she requires a guide to clear her path.

