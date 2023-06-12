By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Also Headed to PS5 and Steam

by William D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 1,366 Views

Capcom at the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday announced Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. The game has now been confirmed to also been in development for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a brand new title which upholds Capcom’s legacy of original and innovative works. This labor of love follows in the tradition of truly unique titles such as Okami and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

Explore an incredible world in which traditional Japanese aesthetics are brought to stunning life by the power of RE Engine. Enjoy a unique gameplay experience blending action and strategy. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man.

Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man, as the villagers fight to cleanse the holy mountain on which they live. Foul creatures called the Seethe have besieged the mountain, drawn to the defilement that has spread throughout the villages. To purify the land and seal away the Seethe, the Spirit Stone Maiden must perform a rite of cleansing—but she requires a guide to clear her path.

Bandorr (2 hours ago)

Trunks has corrected the title. It is not coming to the switch, it is coming to Steam.

DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

Very odd game, but I most likely will try it.

kazuyamishima (11 hours ago)

It’s been a few hours, the game will not release on Switch, added platforms are PS5 and PC via Steam.

curl-6 (13 hours ago)

Trailer doesn't say anything about Switch, just Steam, I think this is a mistake by VGC

Shikamo (17 hours ago)

Switch or Steam? I'm confused :/

gtotheunit91 Shikamo (17 hours ago)

Both. Didn't know Switch was a typo lol. No Switch version.

gtotheunit91 (17 hours ago)

With how on fire Capcom is, every title they release has my attention!

Leynos (17 hours ago)

SWITCH? Jeez must be cloud version then. If Physical def interested for PS5

Ayla (3 hours ago)

Switch? Hopefully via cloud.

