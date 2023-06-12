Phil Spencer Doesn't 'Feel an Imperative' to Release Mid-Gen Xbox Upgrade - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg was asked about a mid-generation upgrade for the Xbox Series X|S similar to what was seen last-generation with the Xbox One X. He doesn't "feel an imperative" for Microsoft release a mid-generation upgrade.

"That's not the feedback we’re getting right now," said Spencer. "Right now, we’re pretty set on the hardware we have."

Microsoft during the Xbox Games Showcase did announce a Carbon Black Xbox Series S console that comes with a 1 TB SSD that is set to launch on September 1 for $349.99. This is $50 more than the white Xbox Series S that comes with a 512 GB SSD.

Microsoft and Sony released the current-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, in November 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

