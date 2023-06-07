Check Out 18 Minutes of Final Fantasy XVI Dungeon-Crawling Gameplay - News

IGN has published a new Final Fantasy XVI video that showcases 18 minutes of dungeon-crawling gameplay.

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023. A Final Fantasy XVI-themed PlayStation 5 bundle will be available on the same day. Pre-orders are now available on PlayStation Direct.

View the video below:

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida last month explained why the game is exclusive to the PS5.

"Final Fantasy, being one of Square Enix’s very important franchises up there with Dragon Quest and the Kingdom Hearts series – when we do begin development, we do approach multiple platforms, multiple companies, about releasing the game. And when you approach them, they’re going to come back to us with their offers," Yoshida said at the time.

Square Enix ended up liking Sony's offer the most and decided to make it a PS5 exclusive. Yoshida added developing for one system is easier and the team has gotten help from PlayStation.

"That said, from a developer and programmer perspective, limiting development to one system makes it not only easier on us but allows us the ability to optimize it," he said at the time. "And that allows us the ability to maximize performance for that one system because we’re only concentrating on that one system."

You can check out more gameplay footage of the game here.

