Nintendo Switch Online Adds Harvest Moon, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, and More - News

/ 436 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced four new games coming to Nintendo Switch Online. The four games are Harvest Moon, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, Blaster Master: Enemy Below, and Mystery Tower.

Blaster Master: Enemy Below and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble are available on the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library, Harvest Moon is available on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library, and Mystery Tower is available on the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library.

Read details on the game below:

Blaster Master: Enemy Below

Jason and his legendary battle vehicle, SOPHIA, are back again to save the world. Using the strong weapons and high jumping power of SOPHIA, Jason must head to subterranean regions and eliminate everything in his path. In narrow places, Jason can exit SOPHIA and move through catacombs on foot. In the catacombs, control Jason in top-down view and battle with guns and grenades! Swap in and out of your vehicle and adapt to the situation to succeed!

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble

When you move, Kirby moves! This action game was released for the Game Boy Color system in 2001 and features the ever-adorable Kirby! In this game, it’s all about how Kirby tilts and tumbles! This twist on classic Kirby gameplay adds new levels of fun. Kirby moves left, right, forward and backward based on the movement of the system you hold in your hands! This version replicates the motion controls from the original Game Boy Color version. Tilt your Nintendo Switch system or controller to play. Go, Kirby, go!

Harvest Moon

Discover the roots of the farming simulator genre in Harvest Moon! Take in the natural beauty and breathe the fresh country air. Experience firsthand the down-to-earth goodness of life on a farm! Your challenge is to dig in and build your life as a farmer with old-fashioned hard work and dedication. You have a modest house, so it’s going to take a remodel to woo a farming companion. Success in this game is measured by the fruits of your labor, so remember – you always reap what you sow!

Mystery Tower

Use wit and skill to reach the top of the tower! This game launched for the Famicom system in Japan in 1986 and is packed with puzzles and action! Play the role of archaeologist and explorer and set your sights on the top of the tower. Clear stages by moving and rearranging mysterious stones to reach the exit and proceed to the next floor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles