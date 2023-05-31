Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Final Digital Event Set for June 7 - News

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Final Digital Event will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET.

The event will be available to watch on YouTube and include information on update Version 16, as well as a developer roundtable.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

View the teaser trailer for the event below:

