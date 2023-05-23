The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the 3rd Biggest Animated Movie of All Time - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

The Super Mario Bros Movie continues to be a huge success for Nintendo and Illumination and has now passed Incredibles 2 worldwide gross of $1.243 billion to become the third highest grossing animated movie of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The-Numbers reports The Super Mario Bros Movie has grossed $1.253 billion worldwide. Only the two Frozen movies have grossed more money worldwide. Frozen II earned $1.453 billion and the original earned $1.284 billion.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is just under $31 million away from topping the original Frozen movie and just over $200 million away from becoming the highest grossing animated movie of all time.

The movie is also the highest-grossing movie of all time in Mexico having recently surpassed the previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Domestically the movie is the second highest grossing digital animated movie, behind only Incredibles 2. It is also the 21st highest grossing movie of all time worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles