Rumor: Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is Not a PS5 Exclusive - News

by, posted 28 minutes ago

There was a rumor earlier this month a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater might be announced at this week's PlayStation showcase as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Sources have now told Insider Gaming that while the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is real, the game will not be a exclusive on the PlayStation 5.

The sources claim the remake will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. However, they aren't sure if Sony has exclusive rights to marketing or potential DLC.

As always treat with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater released for the PlayStation 2 in 2004 with the HD Edition launching in 2011 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, and for the PlayStation Vita in June 2012.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

