Pixel Ripped 1978 Launches June 15 for PS VR2, Quest 2, and Steam VR

Publisher Atari and developer ARVORE announced the virtual reality adventure game, Pixel Ripped 1978, will launch for the PlayStation VR2, Quest 2, and SteamVR on June 15.

Developed by award-winning virtual reality studio ARVORE and nominated as a finalist at 2023 Tribeca Immersive, Pixel Ripped 1978 is set in an alternate universe 1970s where the video game revolution was about to erupt, and Atari was front and center! The game’s protagonist, Bug, is an early Atari game designer and programmer who has a unique ability to travel into the games she’s making to work out bugs and glitches from the inside. A cool job at Atari quickly goes haywire when the game she’s working on, Pixel Ripped, gets hacked, turning classic Atari characters into ghastly foes. Bug joins forces with her own superhero creation, Dot, to fight evil from the inside and finally launch the game!

Oozing classic Atari charm and boasting innovative mechanics sure to delight virtual reality enthusiasts, Pixel Ripped 1978 calls back to the very genesis of gaming—a rich, colorful history where Atari takes center stage as the company that would ignite a multi-billion dollar industry. Travel between dimensions, befriend friendly faces and uncover surprising Easter eggs in this multi-layered adventure.

Back to the Past, from the Future!

Take in the past to understand the future with dozens of multi-layered Atari easter eggs and nods to the way-back era that started it all.

Where No Man Has Gone Before

Today’s stories of Atari’s early days are just that: stories. Experience an authentic recreation of the fabled Sunnyvale Atari studio and leave with your own tales!

Pure Authenticity

Enjoy an adventure full of friendly faces, characters, and retro games from Atari’s library of classic favorites and rare treasures.

