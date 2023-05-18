Take-Two CEO Thinks Mid-Gen Console Refreshes Are Likely Happening - News

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick speaking with GamesIndustry was asked he thought Microsoft and Sony would release a mid-generation console refresh this generation like the companies did with the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, and how much they impacted Take-Two's business.

"We probably will," said Zelnick. "And they did not affect the business very much."

Zelnick was also asked if they would continue supporting the Nintendo Switch and he replied, "Yes, I think we'll continue to support it." This follows the company cancelling the Nintendo Switch version of Marvel's Midnight Suns.

In the earnings call for Take-Two, Zelnick was asked if they might stop supporting the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"It really varies," he said (transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle). "Obviously, our labels will continue to support platforms for which they believe there’s a meaningful audience, and if and when the audience diminishes to the point where it’s not economical to do so then we stop supporting the platforms, but in general we’re pretty supportive on an ongoing basis."

