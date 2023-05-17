Next Mortal Kombat to be Revealed Tomorrow - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios via Twitter has teased the next Mortal Kombat will be unveiled tomorrow, May 18 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK.

"Tomorrow is a new dawn," reads a tweet from the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account. "It is Time. May 18 6am PT."

It is rumored the game is a full reboot of the fighting series titled Mortal Kombat 1. It is claimed it will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and $59.99 on the Switch. The Premium Edition is priced at $109.99 and the Kollector's Edition is priced at $249.99 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

