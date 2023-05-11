Rumor: Next Mortal Kombat is a Reboot Called Mortal Kombat 1 - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios yesterday teased the reveal for the Mortal Kombat will happen soon.

Dataminer billbil-kun, and corroborated by Windows Central, states the game is a full reboot of the fighting series titled Mortal Kombat 1. One source claims the game will be revealed in the next couple of weeks.

It is also claimed the game will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and $59.99 on the Switch. The Premium Edition is priced at $109.99 and the Kollector's Edition is priced at $249.99 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

