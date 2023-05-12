Hogwarts Legacy for Switch Delayed to November 14 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 325 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software announced the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy from July 25 to November 14.
"We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority," reads a tweet from the developers. "Thank you for your patience."
The game has gone on to sell over 15 million units worldwide and has grossed over $1 billion in retail sales.
Hogwarts Legacy first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February. It also released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier this month on May 5.
Hogwarts Legacy launches on Nintendo Switch on 11/14/23. We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority. Thank you for your patience.— Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 12, 2023
Available now on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X|S & Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/nADIeNbMvw
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Feels like midnight suns. Delay, delay, then cancel.
Unlike Midnight Suns this is actually has sales potential.
The fact that they delayed the last gen versions as well as Switch was actually a good sign that they cared about giving those platforms a decent experience. They went on to deliver that on last gen, unlike Gotham Knights for example where the PS4/X1 version was cancelled. Or unlike Eldenring which launched day one on last gen but ran at like 20fps on Xbox One.
I wouldn't put it past the team to cancel the Switch version eventually if they can't get it working but I feel like its a pretty different situation altogether.
A 1 year old port that looks like its gonna be much inferior won't sell much. By the time this releases on switch, many would've already played it on on current gen
Midnight Suns was a flop, so there wasn't any incentive to continue with the Switch version. They also cut the PS4/X1 versions down to digital-only.
On the plus side, if they can make this game work, it will come out in time for the holidays and give the Switch a big game that it needs to help carry it through until the next Nintendo platform launches. Nihon Falcom and any surprises Nintendo and its smaller-tier studios can come up with aside, the Switch is going to be slim pickings going forward from Tears of the Kingdom's launch. Loving ToTK, BTW, probable GOTY for me.
That is quite the delay, but better have a polished product than it launching severely defective.