Hogwarts Legacy for Switch Delayed to November 14

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software announced the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy from July 25 to November 14.

"We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority," reads a tweet from the developers. "Thank you for your patience."

The game has gone on to sell over 15 million units worldwide and has grossed over $1 billion in retail sales.

Hogwarts Legacy first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February. It also released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier this month on May 5.

