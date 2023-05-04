Phil Spencer Admits Xbox 'Didn't Deliver' on 2022 Showcase, is 'Enthusiastic' About This Year - News

/ 577 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2022 had set a plan of showcasing games that would launch over the following 12 months.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview on the Kinda Funny Xcast admitted they did not deliver on its 12 month plan.

"Last year, during the Showcase, you had the 12-month plan," said Parris Lilly (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle). "You didn't necessarily deliver on all the games."

Spencer responded, "No, we didn't deliver. There's no 'necessarily.' We didn't deliver."

Lilly provided a list of games that were announced years ago that we don't know much about, including Avowed, Perfect Dark, Everwild, Fable, State of Decay 3, and Contraband.

"I'm not going to try to oversell Showcase here, because if I was on the other side watching this it's like, 'hey, after Redfall, I’m going to put my hands on the controller and that’s what it’s going to take to prove it to me,'" said Spencer in response.

While he doesn't want to oversell on the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, which will be livestreamed on June 11, he is "enthusiastic" about it.

"But that's not what Showcase is, so I'm very enthusiastic about Showcase," said Spencer. "We're going to announce some things that people haven't seen, some new games. We're going to give updates to some of the things that were on your list."

He added, "The other thing that gets me really excited is when I look forward over the next quarters, which has always been my focus. How do we get a big game out every quarter, at quality. That things are lining up finally after some of the slowdown though COVID.

"I'm tired of talking about that, but I can now see that we've got games coming every quarter that I think will surprise and delight our customers. We still have to deliver on the creative, we still have to deliver on the technical, not every game we ship is for everybody, we know that. I'm not trying to build the one game to rule them all.

"We will have different creative takes, and we have a very diverse portfolio, when you think about the stuff that Microsoft Game Studios builds, but I like that. I think for what we're trying to do as Xbox, which isn't to mimic any of the other platforms out there - create our own brand and identify the diversity of what we build. Hopefully will end up being a strength.

"But we have to do it at quality, we have to do it on time, and we have to show people what they're actually going to see. We have to show gameplay and I think I’m kind of beyond that. We have to put great games in the hands of our players. There’s nothing else."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles