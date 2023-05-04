Phil Spencer Admits Xbox 'Didn't Deliver' on 2022 Showcase, is 'Enthusiastic' About This Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 577 Views
Microsoft at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2022 had set a plan of showcasing games that would launch over the following 12 months.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview on the Kinda Funny Xcast admitted they did not deliver on its 12 month plan.
"Last year, during the Showcase, you had the 12-month plan," said Parris Lilly (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle). "You didn't necessarily deliver on all the games."
Spencer responded, "No, we didn't deliver. There's no 'necessarily.' We didn't deliver."
Lilly provided a list of games that were announced years ago that we don't know much about, including Avowed, Perfect Dark, Everwild, Fable, State of Decay 3, and Contraband.
"I'm not going to try to oversell Showcase here, because if I was on the other side watching this it's like, 'hey, after Redfall, I’m going to put my hands on the controller and that’s what it’s going to take to prove it to me,'" said Spencer in response.
While he doesn't want to oversell on the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, which will be livestreamed on June 11, he is "enthusiastic" about it.
"But that's not what Showcase is, so I'm very enthusiastic about Showcase," said Spencer. "We're going to announce some things that people haven't seen, some new games. We're going to give updates to some of the things that were on your list."
He added, "The other thing that gets me really excited is when I look forward over the next quarters, which has always been my focus. How do we get a big game out every quarter, at quality. That things are lining up finally after some of the slowdown though COVID.
"I'm tired of talking about that, but I can now see that we've got games coming every quarter that I think will surprise and delight our customers. We still have to deliver on the creative, we still have to deliver on the technical, not every game we ship is for everybody, we know that. I'm not trying to build the one game to rule them all.
"We will have different creative takes, and we have a very diverse portfolio, when you think about the stuff that Microsoft Game Studios builds, but I like that. I think for what we're trying to do as Xbox, which isn't to mimic any of the other platforms out there - create our own brand and identify the diversity of what we build. Hopefully will end up being a strength.
"But we have to do it at quality, we have to do it on time, and we have to show people what they're actually going to see. We have to show gameplay and I think I’m kind of beyond that. We have to put great games in the hands of our players. There’s nothing else."
Anyone else sick of him constantly apologizing for Xbox constantly coming up short on promises?
As an Xbox enthusiast, I def. don't feel like they are "constantly" coming up short... Or that he is constantly apologizing... :) So no, not sick of it. I find it actually very nice and honest.
He did apologises:
- today (May 2023) for poor Redfall reception
- in January 2023 for poor 2022
- in May 2022 for Bethesda delays (Redfall and Starfield)
- in January 2021 about the Xbox Live Gold "drama"
- in November 2020 for the Xbox shortages
- in August 2020 for the poor reception of the Halo Infinite showcase
- in January 2017 for Scalebound cancellation
"He did apologises:" -> Where did I say that he never apologized?
You seem to always be keen to bring "references" and "sources" about everything; so please show me where did I say that?
The timeline you just showed is FAR from being constantly apologizing; and even if you want to argue that is is, then what you consider an apology versus what I consider an apology is probably different.
Again, as an Xbox enthusiast, I do not feel like he is constantly apologizing AND I do not feel like Xbox is constantly coming short.
I didn't say you said "never", where did you see that ?
When you respond to me saying that "I do not feel that he is constantly apologizing" with: "he did apologises"; it implies that you thought I did not know or was arguing about that and had to point it out... I mean your post and mine are right up there...
No sorry the writing was bad I guess, my point was he always apologises when there is some people not happy with Xbox, and my list was more like "well he did apologises for these topics so seems to me like he kind of pulls the apology card pretty fast"
I see. Well, I really don't have any issues with that. Best to do that than nothing imo. That's me tho :)
We are glad you are happy, lets hope he stays as longer as possible.
I'm pretty it will, no reason not to :) Xbox is pretty much delivering for me this generation; and def. stepped up from the Xbox One era. And the best is yet to come but thank you.
What do they deliver ?
Dude, I'm not here to argue with you about that; you seem to be on a roll lately.
If you really want to do that, simply look for all Microsoft Xbox/PC games, look at the ratings, etc. You do not need me for that, it is out there. Simple as that. And if you want to argue about how bad or good each of those games is for you, I'm not going to do that either.
Very happy with what's coming from Xbox; would I want more? Sure, but I can say that from all 3.
Yeah, as great of a concept of showcasing the next 12 months is, there's no way to ensure that every single game displayed will be able to reach that timeframe.
Most games did release, yes, but there's still some notable games, Starfield and Forza Motorsport being the biggest, that missed that target. Realistically, 18 months would be a better timeframe to market during the showcase.
Should be a fun time. It is inevitable that at least some of the games they have been working on are ready to be shown. At the same time, Sony is also preparing to show their next set of Playstation games so Microsoft needs to hit it out of the park.
Fraudulent interview. By both parties.
Not once was any accountability mentioned. NOT ONCE. By Kinda Finny & by Phil Spencer.
Do you trust people who deny accountability ?
Did they deliver on the 2021 showcase? Wasn't Redfall their "oh wait one more game" Mic drop moment?