The Super Mario Bros. Movie Tops $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

The Super Mario Bros Movie continues to be a huge success with it becoming the first movie of 2023 to cross $1 billion at the global box office.

As of Sunday, the movie has gross $490 million at the domestic (US and Canada) box office and $532 million internationally. It is also the fifth movie since the start of the pandemic to gross over $1 billion at the box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed $204.6 million in its five day opening domestically and $377 million worldwide. The movie in its opening set many records including the highest-grossing debut of 2023, beating the previous holder, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which earned $225.3 million worldwide.

The movie is by far the highest grossing movie of all time easily surpassing 2016's Warcraft and 2019's Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

