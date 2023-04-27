PlayStation VR2 Will be Available at Retailers Soon - News

posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation VR2 will be available soon at local retailers.

The VR headset first released on February 22 exclusively at PlayStation Direct with a price of $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99.

PlayStation VR2 will soon be in stock at local retailers, in addition to https://t.co/y9oEB5aBse. Check your local retailer for availability.



More on PS VR2: https://t.co/TiSFxroszM pic.twitter.com/79g8PsDCye — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 27, 2023

Sony executive deputy president and CFO Hiroki Totoki in March said Sony is "very happy to launch VR2 on PS5" and "VR1, we sold over five million units, and I think we have a good chance to exceed that amount with PlayStation VR2."

