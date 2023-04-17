Competitive Multiplayer Game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Announced - News

Warner Bros. Games has announced team competitive multiplayer Quidditch game, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, for consoles and PC. A release date was not announced.

The game will be published under the Portkey Games label and developed by Unbroken Studios.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is described as a "fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport" in an FAQ on the official website.

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023

The game is a complete, standalone Quidditch experience" and designed to "engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive, multiplayer setting."

Limited playtests for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions are planned and those interested can register here for a chance to participate.

