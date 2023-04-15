NAB 2K23 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

NBA 2K23 has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 9, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy is up from fifth to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V climbed from sixth to third place. FIFA 23 remained in fourth place and The remake of Resident Evil 4 fell from second to fifth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Resident Evil 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Red Dead Redemption 2 PGA Tour 2K23 Far Cry 6 Diablo Prime Evil Collection

