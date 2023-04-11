Switch Version of Rogue Company Service to End on June 20 - News

Developer Hi-Rez Studios announced the Nintendo Switch version of the free-to-play team-based multiplayer shooter, Rogue Company, will end service on June 20.

The servers for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game will remain running.

"After a lot of discussion, thought, and conversations across our team, we’ve made the difficult decision for Rogue Company to end support for our Nintendo Switch version, with our final date of support being June 20th," reads the update from Hi-Rez Studios. "This choice wasn’t made easily or without concern for our community, however we realized that the performance of our Switch port was not up to our standards, and we were unable to provide the level of support our players deserve.t. This shift allows us to provide players on other platforms better support & focus for their specific issues, as well as deliver updates with more flexibility and frequency whenever needed.

"As of April 11th, in game purchases for real money will no longer be available and Nintendo eShop purchases will turn off as soon as possible. If you’re a Switch player and wish to continue playing at any point in the future, we highly recommend utilizing Hi-Rez account linking to pick up your progress where you left off on another platform. For more information on account linking, check out this FAQ.

"We understand the impact this decision may have on our community and would like to assure you that we have worked diligently to find workarounds for various Switch-specific issues in the past. Unfortunately, significant technical and process challenges prevent us from continuing support for this platform, and we believe this is the best choice for Rogue Company.

"For our communities on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, we will continue to dedicate ourselves to providing full support for these platforms. We appreciate your continued support and understanding, and please note that you will be able to continue playing and utilizing the in-game store on Switch until June 20th. This will not impact anyone who has linked their account and is playing on another platform, but please read the linking article for more information on any nuances."

