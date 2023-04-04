Miyamoto Teases New Mario Game to be Showcased in a Future Nintendo Direct - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Shigeru Miyamoto in an interview with Variety posted to YouTube was asked when the next Mario games would be announced and released. He didn't go into specifics, however, did tease to stay tuned to future Nintendo Directs.

"Well, all I can say is please stay tuned for future Nintendo Directs," said Miyamoto.

The last mainline new entry in the Mario franchise was 2017's Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch. There have been several other Super Mario games that have been ported and remastered for the Nintendo Switch, including Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, and the collection Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles