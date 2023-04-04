Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 'is a Good Deal Bigger Than Fallen Order' - News

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Design Director Jeff Magers and Senior Producer Blair Brown in an interview with Wccftech was asked about the length of the upcoming game and they revealed it is bigger than the first game, Star Wars Jedi: fallen Order.

"What we can say is that it's greatly expanded from Fallen Order," said Magers. "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a good deal bigger than Fallen Order, so hopefully, players will be able to find a lot to explore and enjoy for a long time."

Brown added, "Yeah. Both the story and the exploration are much, much bigger than the last game."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 28.

