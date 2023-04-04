3D Platformer Paperman: Adventure Delivered Announced for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Mindscape and developer Secret Item Games have announced 3D platformer, Paperman: Adventure Delivered, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch this September.

In the 3D platform game Paperman: Adventure Delivered, you’ll explore colorful world trying to find back the lost mail and defeat the greedy dragon. Play as each of the four unique mail carriers and swap characters to unlock their unique abilities. Paperman, our titular hero, throws letters as projectiles and can teleport short distances. Express is the fastest character and takes care of the most urgent deliveries. Scrolly glides smoothly through the air with his trusty feather and can reach the highest platforms. The final member of the team is Carl, the strongest box of the bunch, he delivers the heaviest parcels with great care!

Inspired by the classic 3D platform, collectathon games.

Up to four players local co-op in split-screen (two players on Switch).

co-op in split-screen (two players on Switch). Play with four playable charming characters, each with their own skillset: Paperman – The mail carrier has the ability to throw envelopes and teleport short distances. Express – Our runner envelope is the quickest of all four and moves at lightning speed. Carl – The strongest box of the bunch has a lot of strength and has no problem moving heavier objects. Scrolly – Shaped like a traditional scroll, reaches different heights by gliding with this feather into cyclones or even creating small gusts of wind of his own.

Swap characters at a moment’s notice at the mailbox.

Fly, jump, run, teleport, and push your way through the colorful worlds.

Explore three open worlds with ancient temples, scorching hot deserts, and mountain peaks.

Activate hidden platforms, turn on wind tubes and solve challenging puzzles.

Find hundreds of collectible items and find all golden letters.

