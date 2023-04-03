Capcom Stock Hits All-Time High - News

Capcom stock has hit an all-time high today, according to the CEO of Japan game industry consultancy Kantan Games Dr. Serkan Toto.

Toto reports Capcom stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier today hit 4,865 yen ($36.76 USD). Back in 2019 Capcom stock was nearly as low as 1,000 yen ($7.56 USD).

The stock reaching an all-time high is right off the success of the remake of Resident Evil 4 selling three million units in two days and the Resident Evil franchise having sold over 135 million units.

It's Monday noon in Japan where Capcom's stock today hit 4,865 yen earlier in the morning, an all-time high for the company.



(Screenshot shows the price at the current 4,850 yen.) pic.twitter.com/xexMEtfNyp — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) April 3, 2023

