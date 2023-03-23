The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Arrives May 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publishers Nacon and Daedalic Entertainment announced The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 25.

The game will also launch later in 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.

Based on the beloved The Lord of the Rings trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, the fantasy game takes players on an epic journey across Middle-earth, starring one of the lore‘s most compelling characters: Smeagol— *Gollum, Gollum*.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action adventure. Embark on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to you. Climb, leap, and sneak your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. Gollum is skillful and sly, and torn by a split personality. It is up to you to decide whether to yield to the darker side of Gollum or trust the kinder gentler hint of Smeagol.

Co-published by Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is developed by a small team of passionate Tolkienites at Daedalic Entertainment in partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises.

