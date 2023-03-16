Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Debuts on the Japanese Charts, PS5 Sells 65K, NS Sells 60K - Sales

/ 391 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 32,132 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 12, 2023.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 10,712 units. The PS4 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 9,031 units.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (NS) is in second place with sales of 20,889 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 15,861. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 10,430 units and Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) is in eighth place with sales of 9,017 units.

Seven of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 5 and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform with 64,869 units sold. The Nintendo Switch sold 59,901 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,887 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,602 units, and the 3DS sold 97 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 32,132 (283,744) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 20,889 (4,929,287) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 15,861 (3,934,627) [NSW] Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (Koei Tecmo, 03/09/23) – 10,712 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,430 (5,194,090) [NSW] Ib (PLAYISM, 03/09/23) – 9,080 (New) [PS4] Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (Koei Tecmo, 03/09/23) – 9,031 (New) [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 9,017 (148,552) [PS5] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 8,411 (38,543) [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 7,739 (75,819)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 51,510 (2,689,527) Switch OLED Model – 37,373 (4,035,179) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 13,359 (432,454) Switch – 12,354 (19,221,323) Switch Lite – 10,174 (5,243,115) Xbox Series X – 2,729 (182,438) PlayStation 4 – 1,602 (7,859,428) Xbox Series S – 158 (250,599) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 97 (1,190,855)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles